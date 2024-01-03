Polish farmers threaten to resume the blockade of the checkpoint “Medyka — Shehyni”

On January 4, Polish farmers will resume the blockade of the border crossing point "Medyka-Shehyni" if they do not receive written guarantees regarding the fulfillment of their demands.
This was stated by the leader of the protesters, Roman Kondrow, PAP reports.
If the negotiations fail, the farmers will resume the blockade on January 4 at 9 AM, Kondrow said. He noted that he had already spoken with the police and the crisis team monitoring the border conflict, and said that "everything is ready for the continuation of the protest." At the same time, he assured that the provision of written guarantees would automatically end the action. Among other things, farmers demand subsidies for the purchase of corn and leave the agricultural tax unchanged.
- Farmers from the "Deceived village" initiative began to block the "Medyka-Shehyni" crossing on November 23, 2023. Among other things, they demand subsidies for the purchase of corn and leave the agricultural tax unchanged. On December 24, 2023, Polish farmers unblocked the "Medyka-Shehyni" checkpoint, but promised to resume the blockade after the holidays.
- Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is getting closer to ending the blockade of the Ukrainian border. The Polish Prime Minister noted that, most likely, all the demands of the protesting truck drivers will not be fulfilled, but further decisions of the government will allow "to defuse emotions" and lift the blockade at the border.