General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: Russia lost another 680 occupiers during the day

During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place at the front. Russia lost 680 invaders and 15 artillery systems.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. And in the Verbove area, our troops advanced, forcing the enemy to abandon some positions.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region — there the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops. In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the Russians, who are trying to surround Avdiivka. In the Kherson direction, the defenders continue to expand the bridgehead.

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel — they hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three anti-aircraft missile complexes, two control points, an artillery system, a radar system and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants of the enemy.