In Ukraine, the state budget for 2023 was calculated with a deficit of UAH 1.33 trillion

The Ministry of Finance calculated the implementation of the state budget for 2023. The deficit is 1.33 trillion hryvnias, which is almost half more than the year before.

Revenues amounted to 2.67 trillion hryvnias, among which 1.66 trillion hryvnias of taxes, fees and other payments went to the general fund. International aid (grants) — 425.4 billion hryvnias. The USA became the biggest donor. Actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget for 2023 amounted to 1.68 trillion hryvnias.

The main internal revenues of the budget came from VAT on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine and produced in Ukraine, taxes on the income of private enterprises and the military levy, tax on the profit of enterprises, excise tax, rent payment for the use of subsoil, import and export duties.

552.6 billion hryvnias were raised from the placement of domestic government bonds to finance the state budget and 281.8 billion hryvnias from the issuance of military domestic goverment bonds.

1.13 trillion hryvnias came from external sources.

Cash expenditures from the budget exceeded four trillion hryvnias. 3.03 trillion hryvnias were allocated from the general fund.