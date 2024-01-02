The Security Service of Ukraine blocked the webcams through which the occupiers monitored the work of the Air Defense Forces in Kyiv

The Security Service blocked the webcams that broadcast the work of air defense and the locations of Kyivʼs critical infrastructure during the January 2 rocket attack. The cameras were hacked by the Russian special services.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

It is about two robotic online outdoor surveillance cameras. One was on the balcony of an apartment building and was used to monitor the surrounding area. Russian special services hacked it, changed the viewing angle and connected it to YouTube.

Another camera was dismantled in one of the residential complexes of Kyiv, which was used to monitor the parking lot. With its help, the enemy monitored, in particular, objects of critical infrastructure.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, SBU cyber specialists have blocked the operation of about ten thousand IR cameras that the Russians could use to adjust missile strikes on Ukraine.