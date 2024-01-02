Five new countries joined BRICS

Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt officially became new BRICS members.

This was reported by Blo0mberg.

Now the group consists of ten countries. Initially, BRICS included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. They invited six other countries to join them, but one of them refused — this is Argentina.

Earlier, South African officials said more than 40 other countries had expressed interest in joining BRICS, and 22 countries had formally asked to be accepted.