Six new states were invited to join BRICS

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to the BRICS bloc, writes Reuters.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa informed about this at the BRICS summit in South Africa.

"BRICS has begun a new chapter in its efforts to build a world that is just, a world that is also inclusive and prosperous," Ramaphosa noted.

New candidates will officially become members of the bloc on January 1, 2024. Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that in the future other countries may also join BRICS.

"We have a consensus on the first phase of this expansion process and the other phases will follow," Ramaphosa told a briefing.

Lula da Silva said it was time to resume cooperation with developing countries because "there is a risk of nuclear war." The President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed emphasized that he appreciates the inclusion of his country in BRICS.

According to South African officials, more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS, and 22 countries have formally asked to be accepted. Currently, it is a union of five countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.