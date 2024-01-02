The Ukrainian MofA called on partners to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems and long-range missiles to Ukraine

After the massive missile attack on Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he expects decisive steps from the partner countries. Air defense forces have shot down 35 drones and 72 missiles, including ten Daggers, since the night.

Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine needs accelerated delivery of additional air defense systems, combat drones of all types, long-range missiles with a range of 300+ kilometers and the transfer of frozen Russian assets.

The minister also demands to isolate Russian diplomats in the respective capitals and international organizations.

"The terrorist regime in Moscow must realize that the international community will not turn a blind eye to the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Kuleba emphasized.