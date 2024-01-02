In Kyiv and the region, electricity and water supply were interrupted due to the missile attack

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive missile attack by the Russian occupiers, power outages occurred, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

"Part of the facilities and residential buildings in several districts of the capital have been cut off," the mayor wrote. Also, according to him, there is no pressure in the water supply network in some districts of Kyiv.

Later, DTEK added that due to the attack in Kyiv, some houses in Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi and Obolonskyi districts were temporarily without power. The company promises to restore electricity supply as soon as the security situation improves.

There is also a partial lack of light in the Bucha and Vyshgorod districts of the region.