The ombudsman asks the State Border Service about the legality of enhanced verification of menʼs documents

Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent an urgent letter to the State Border Service to provide information on the documents required by border guards from men and the legal grounds for increased control.

The media report that the border guards strictly check the documents of people with disabilities and those who accompany them, parents with many children, people traveling under the "Shlyah" system, and also demand military registration documents with a record of postponement of mobilization. This creates queues at the borders.

In the State Border Service, such actions were explained by the large number of cases of forgery of documents. That is why, according to the spokesman of the DPSU Andriy Demchenko, border guards can demand documents from the TCC from men aged 18 to 60 at their discretion.