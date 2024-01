At noon on January 1, the Air Defense Forces destroyed nine Russian attack drones and one Kh-59 guided air missile.

This was reported by the Air Force.

In total, the occupiers launched ten drones from the northern direction.

Defenders from the Air Command "East" shot down a missile over the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

One drone hit a residential building in Shostkinsky District, Sumy Oblast. Two people died there.