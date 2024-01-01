In Russia, the conscription age was raised to 30 years

The law on raising the conscription age came into force in Russia. Now, men between the ages of 18 and 30 (previously up to 27) will be called up for conscription.

The Insider writes about it.

In July of last year, the Russian State Duma immediately adopted in the second and third readings the amendments regarding the change of the conscription age, rejecting those related to the gradual increase of the lower age bar from 18 to 21 years.

Putin signed the law in August, and it entered into force on January 1, 2024. That is, those who have already turned 28 by the end of 2023 are not subject to the new law.