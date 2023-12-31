Russian troops shelled Kherson. One child died, another is in serious condition

Russian troops shelled Kherson. They kissed near the store where the children were.

The head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported about the death of a 14-year-old boy and the serious wounding of a 9-year-old boy.

"The enemy hit Kherson. At that time, children were near the store. A 14-year-old boy died on the spot. A 9-year-old boy is in an extremely serious condition. He has a brain injury. Doctors are fighting for his life," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko writes that the dead boy is 11 years old. The Korabelnyi district of the city came under fire.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes that it happened at 3:10 p.m. and also indicates that the deceased was 11 years old. A 30-year-old woman was also injured. Violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional homicide is under investigation.