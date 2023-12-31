General Staff: The Russian army lost more than 359,000 soldiers in the war with Ukraine

Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 960 soldiers, 8 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, 30 artillery systems and two air defense systems. In total, 359,230 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last day, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, and another 2 attacks — near Makiivka, Luhansk region. They also repelled 9 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

The occupiers are still trying to surround Avdiivka. During the past day, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Stepove, Avdiivka and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 attacks in the Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled 6 more enemy attacks near Robotyny, Kopany, and Priyutnyy in Zaporizhzhia.

Last day, Ukrainian aviation struck 11 areas of concentration of Russian troops and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

The units of the missile forces hit 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, a troop concentration area, 7 artillery pieces and 3 electronic warfare stations.