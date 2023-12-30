Air defense shot down 5 out of 10 Shahed drones during the night. There is a hit

On the night of December 30, Russian troops launched 10 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 5 drones.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they were launched from Cape Chauda (Crimea). The drones were shot down within Mykolaiv, Kherson and Khmelnytskyi regions. The main blow fell on the front-line zone of the Kherson region.

It is known that there are hits in Kherson — drones destroyed an administrative building there. It is almost completely destroyed. In the surrounding houses, the blast wave shattered the windows. There are no casualties.