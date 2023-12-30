The General Staff of Ukraine: the Russian army lost another 750 soldiers in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of December 30.

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 750 soldiers killed, 16 tanks, 20 armored vehicles, 17 artillery systems and one anti-aircraft missile system, one anti-aircraft system, 29 units of vehicles and 6 units of special equipment, as well as 15 unmanned aerial vehicles and 88 cruise missiles.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

As for the situation at the front, 54 combat clashes took place during the past day. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in the Avdiyiv, Marin and Zaporizhzhia directions. On the left bank of the Kherson region, the marines continue to hold and expand the bridgehead.