The National Bank raised the dollar rate again — it is higher than UAH 38

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) again raised the official exchange rate of the dollar based on the results of interbank trading. The dollar rose to a new historical high.
This is reported on the website of the regulator.
The official rate for January 1, 2024 is set at 38.002 hryvnias for 1 dollar (+0.0196 hryvnias).
The euro exchange rate is 41.996 hryvnias for 1 euro (-0.2119 hryvnias). This is lower than the historical maximum, but the exchange rate is determined by quotations of the euro/dollar pair on the international market and does not depend on the National Bank.
At the interbank exchange, the exchange rate increased by 2 kopecks to UAH 38.04 per dollar. On the cash market, the exchange rate rose to 39.2 hryvnias for 1 dollar.
- Since December 1, the National Bank has removed all restrictions for banks and non-bank financial institutions on the sale of currency to the public in order to minimize the difference between cash and non-cash exchange rates. Prior to this, the NBU introduced managed flexibility of the exchange rate, which compensates for the structural difference between the demand and supply of the currency.