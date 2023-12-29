The National Bank raised the dollar rate again — it is higher than UAH 38

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) again raised the official exchange rate of the dollar based on the results of interbank trading. The dollar rose to a new historical high.

This is reported on the website of the regulator.

The official rate for January 1, 2024 is set at 38.002 hryvnias for 1 dollar (+0.0196 hryvnias).

The euro exchange rate is 41.996 hryvnias for 1 euro (-0.2119 hryvnias). This is lower than the historical maximum, but the exchange rate is determined by quotations of the euro/dollar pair on the international market and does not depend on the National Bank.

At the interbank exchange, the exchange rate increased by 2 kopecks to UAH 38.04 per dollar. On the cash market, the exchange rate rose to 39.2 hryvnias for 1 dollar.