Air defense forces shot down 14 drones in southern Ukraine overnight. There are dead people

On the night of December 29, the Russian military attacked southern Ukraine with drones. Most of the Shahed UAVs flew from the side of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Air defense forces destroyed a total of 14 drones: one in Kherson region, three in Mykolaiv region and 10 in Odesa region.

In the Odesa region, a preserved building of one of the infrastructure objects was hit, and in Odesa, fragments of a downed drone damaged a high-rise building. People were not injured.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces added that during the night, the Russians launched 22 Shahed drones, and the Anti-Aircraft Defense destroyed 18 of them.