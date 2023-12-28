Ukraine returned criminal responsibility for smuggling. President Zelensky signed the law

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the criminalization of smuggling.

The bill envisages, in particular, a five-fold increase in the threshold of liability for goods smuggling, and a two-fold increase for excise goods. It also proposes criminal liability for smuggling: from January 1, 2024 for excise goods and from July 1, 2024 for the rest of the goods.

Smuggling beyond customs control will be punished with a heavy fine — from 10 000 to 25 000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens. Repeated smuggling is punishable by 5 to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property, for organized — from 7 to 11 years with confiscation of property.

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security will have the right to conduct pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings after the reboot of the agency.