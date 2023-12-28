An official of “Forests of Ukraine” in Vinnytsia was exposed for bribery and theft of wood

In Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers exposed the director of one of the branches of the Central Forestry Office of the state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" for theft of wood and systemic bribery. He was suspected of obtaining an illegal benefit.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The investigation established that the official allegedly systematically demanded bribes from forestry workers for "resolving issues" with the controlling and law enforcement bodies, if violations were found in their work.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The suspect also demanded from workers to artificially reduce the volume of harvested forest products in order to further sell the "excess" products for cash as unaccounted for. According to preliminary estimates, losses from this may reach tens of millions of hryvnias. He did all this on the instructions of the management, as the investigators stated.

It was also possible to document several episodes when the director received an illegal benefit in the total amount of about $11 000. He further distributed the money among officials of the Central Forestry Office. While receiving part of the $4 000 bribe, the official was caught red-handed. He is currently being remanded in custody.