The head of “Forests of Ukraine” informed about a mass personnel purge at “all levels”

The general director of the state-owned enterprise "Lisy Ukrainy" ["Forests of Ukraine"] Yuriy Bolokhovets announced mass layoffs. According to him, during the year, the security service of "Forests of Ukraine" recorded violations, as well as collected information and conducted official investigations.

"It was a huge job that took time. But there is a real result," noted Blokhovets.

The head of the state-owned enterprise has not yet disclosed any details of the open cases, but said that personnel changes will affect "all levels."

Reform of the forest industry in Ukraine

Since the beginning of 2023, the reform of the forest industry and the creation of a single state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" have been underway. Nine regional offices were formed out of 24 regional offices of state forest agencies.

From June 1, 2023, Ukraine launched a pilot for the electronic issuance of logging tickets and certificates of origin of timber materials. In addition, to combat corruption within the state-owned enterprise, the management of "Forests of Ukraine" implemented a pilot project on GPS monitoring of the movement of freight and specialized transport in forest areas.

On October 23, 2023, "Forests of Ukraine" reported a record profit: in nine months of work, they earned ten times more than before the reform — 2.6 billion hryvnias.