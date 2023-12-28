By January 2024, the number of checkpoints will be increased in the Kyiv region

From December 28, 2023 to January 6, 2024, the number of checkpoints will be increased in the Kyiv region, as well as counter-sabotage and security measures will be strengthened.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

Places of crowding — shopping centers, supermarkets, train stations, medical facilities, etc. — will be inspected. This will facilitate the search. According to the police, more than 11 000 people are wanted for criminal and administrative offenses.

KCMA has warned that drivers may be stopped at checkpoints — they should have identification documents with them.