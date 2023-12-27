Ukrainian hackers paralyzed the management system of enterprises in Russia

Ukrainian hackers paralyzed the operation of one of the largest Russian automated enterprise management systems, 1C-Rarus. These are millions of losses for the Russian economy.
This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Customers of the service cannot use it and work at full capacity.
1C-Rarus is used by 150 000 users, including technological giants and war sponsors Tatneft and Russian bank VTB. Customers in shops and gas stations cannot pay because the cash register is not working.
- On December 12, GUR hackers attacked Russiaʼs tax system. In fact, Internet traffic of tax data on the scale of the whole of Russia ended up in the hands of military intelligence of Ukraine — all of them are infected with malicious software.
- Ukrainian intelligence received secret documents of "Rosaviatsia". The most problematic areas of Russian aviation remain engines and chassis, as well as other important elements: hydraulic systems, flaps and software.