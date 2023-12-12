GUR hackers attacked Russiaʼs tax system

Cyber units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI, also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the tax system of the Russian Federation. In fact, Internet traffic of tax data on the scale of the whole of Russia ended up in the hands of military intelligence of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of GUR.

During the special operation, spies broke into one of the well-protected key central servers of the Federal Tax Service, and then into more than 2 300 of its regional servers throughout Russia, as well as in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. All of them are infected with malware.

The Russian IT company “Office.ed-it.ru”, which served the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation, was also attacked.

As a result of two cyberattacks, the configuration files, which for years ensured the functioning of the extensive tax system of the Russian Federation, were completely eliminated — the entire database and its backups were destroyed. Communication between the central office in Moscow and 2 300 Russian territorial administrations is paralyzed, as well as between the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation and Office.ed-it.ru, which was a tax data center (data bank).

They have been unsuccessfully trying to restore the work of the Russian tax authorities for the fourth day in a row. Experts claim that recovery may take a month — but it is impossible to fully resuscitate the tax system of the aggressor state.