Russia has launched 465 chemical attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion

Since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022, Russia has used munitions laced with poisonous chemicals 465 times. In December 2023 alone, 81 Russian chemical attacks were recorded.

This was reported by the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians began to use chemical attacks more often — in one day, on December 19, Russia carried out eight attacks using chemical agents. Most often, Russians use grenades K-51, RGR and hand gas grenade "Drofa-PM", which are dropped from UAVs.

Командування Сил підтримки Збройних Сил України / Facebook

Homemade explosive devices equipped with irritant substances are also used. And they also carry out artillery fire with the content of chemically dangerous substances. On December 14, the Russians used a new type of special RG-VO gas grenades containing an unknown chemical substance.

In total, 28 cases of the use of dangerous chemicals were recorded and sent for investigation.