In Russia, for the second time in absentia, the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, was arrested

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow arrested in absentia the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in the case of "terrorist attacks". Before that, he was declared wanted in the Russian Federation.

The Russian court sentenced Budanov in absentia this time for two months. He was accused of a terrorist attack, which was committed by a group of people and which caused significant damage.

Back in April 2023, a court in Moscow arrested Kyril Budanov in absentia for the first time. He was accused of creating a terrorist group and possessing weapons. Russian media assumed that the case concerned the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation openly accused the head of the GUR of organizing the explosion.