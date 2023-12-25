Latvia handed over cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine. Their value is almost one million euros

Latvia sent 271 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine. The total cost of the cars was almost one million euros.
Delfi writes about it.
The Latvian government is already preparing documents on the transfer of 34 more cars to Ukraine, their value is almost €162,000.
- According to the laws of Latvia, confiscated vehicles can be handed over free of charge to the government of Ukraine to eliminate the consequences of a war-related emergency and to support Ukrainian society. In March 2023 , Latvia handed over the first cars confiscated from drunk drivers to the Armed Forces.