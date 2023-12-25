News

Latvia handed over cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine. Their value is almost one million euros

Oleksandra Opanasenko
Latvia sent 271 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine. The total cost of the cars was almost one million euros.

Delfi writes about it.

The Latvian government is already preparing documents on the transfer of 34 more cars to Ukraine, their value is almost €162,000.