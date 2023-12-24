The tradition of cooking cabbage rolls was recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine from Odesa

The preparation of Ukrainian cabbage rolls was included in the National List of Elements of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ukraine from Odesa.

This was announced by the Odesa Regional Center of Ukrainian Culture.

Golubtsi is one of the main dishes of the local Odesa cuisine, which is also common among representatives of national minorities living in the region, such as Bulgarians, Moldovans, and Gagauz people.

"For Odesa region, cabbage rolls are not just an envelope made of cabbage. In the north of the region, in the Kodim region, while preparing them for the wedding, housewives sit in a circle, sing folk and ceremonial songs and "twist" cabbage rolls. Usually, it is up to 10 pots of 8-10 liters each," the cultural center said.

In the village of Hlybochok near the Kuyalnytskyi estuary, housewives add three types of meat to the filling, and the cabbage rolls are stewed in homemade tomato juice. In the south of the Odesa region, in the village of Orlivka, golubts are called "carmale", which means "to wrap" in Turkish. And in the Bulgarian village of Gorodne, cabbage rolls have another name — "hushki". They, like carmale, are prepared from steamed grape leaves, but the filling consists of rice or bulgur with the addition of a number of herbs, in particular, dill, parsley and mint.