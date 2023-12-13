Obukhiv “stitched” towel and the tradition of making cabbage rolls with potatoes have become intangible cultural heritage

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy added two new elements of Ukraineʼs intangible cultural heritage to the National List.

The national list was supplemented by:

the tradition and technology of making Obukhiv "stitched" towels (city of Obukhiv, Tatsenky village, Krasna Slobidka of Obukhiv urban united territorial community, Kozyn village, Stari Bezradychi village of Kozyn settlement united territorial community, Kyiv region);

the tradition of cooking and eating lean cabbage rolls with potatoes (Sonyachne village, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region).

Today, there are already 82 elements in the list of intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine.