Umerov offers the military “rest or partial release”. Demobilization — only after the war

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov said that full demobilization for servicemen will be possible only after the war. But while the war continues, the military will be able to receive "rest or partial release" — this decision will be provided in the new draft law, which will regulate the mobilization, demobilization, postponement and social protection of the military.

Rustem Umyerov told about this in an interview with "Suspilne".

"We can use the word "demobilization" only after the war ends. As the enemy continues to fight, we have found solutions that will allow someone who has been in the perimeter for two years to understand what the rules will be for them to rest or be partially released. We are working on this both legally, legislatively, and technically," Umyerov explained.

He noted that details of the draft law will appear "in the next few days." It may soon be registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

What is it about?

A new draft law is being prepared in Ukraine, which will make changes to mobilization and military service. The deputy head of the committee on national security, Maryana Bezugla, published some of the main innovations of the draft law, in particular:

those who have served during martial law for 36 months are eligible for discharge, and if a soldier has spent 12 months in a combat zone out of 24 months of service, they will be entitled to 90 days of leave at a time, but this will delay the eligibility period release;

a short-term contract option for people aged 18-25, when they voluntarily sign a contract for a year, choose a vacancy, and will be able to leave in a year despite martial law. They will be able to mobilize only from the age of 25;

enroll women fit for service in the military register. Women who are on the military register can be called up for military service or involved in the defense of the state in wartime. In peacetime, women can be recruited into military service only on a voluntary basis.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi submitted a request for the mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 people. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said: arguments are needed to mobilize such a large number of people, as this is a matter of additional money and provision. The mobilization of 450-500 thousand people will cost the state 500 billion hryvnias.