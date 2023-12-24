Iceland joined two coalitions and allocated €340,000 for medical aid to Ukraine

Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine, the IT Coalition and the Mine Action Coalition. The country also allocates €340,000 through NATOʼs comprehensive aid package for the purchase of medical equipment for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Iceland has provided humanitarian, economic and security support to Ukraine mostly through various international organizations — the UN, the World Bank, NATO, etc.