General Staff: Russia lost 800 invaders and 28 artillery systems

Over the past day, 81 combat clashes took place at the front. The Russians lost 800 invaders, four tanks, 28 artillery systems and 20 drones.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russians in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region, in the Bakhmutsky direction — near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. Defenders also repelled attacks in the Avdiivka direction — east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, as well as near Severny, Pervomaisky and Nevelsky in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the Robotyny and north-western Verbovo regions of the Zaporizhzhia region, and in the Kherson region, measures to expand the bridgehead are continuing.