The Russians shelled Kherson. Two people died

The Russians shelled the central part of Kherson at night. An 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife died as a result of an artillery projectile hitting a residential building, and another 52-year-old man received an explosive injury, a contusion and a leg injury.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson regional military administration, announced this.
Also, in the Central district of the city, during the analysis of rubble, the body of a dead man was found, his identity is being established.
In total, over the past day, the Russians fired 71 shells at Kherson. They targeted medical facilities, an educational institution, and critical infrastructure facilities, killing four people and injuring nine others, including a child.
- Russian occupiers captured Kherson and almost the entire Kherson region at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. In November 2022, the defense forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, together with the regional center, from the Russian occupiers. After that, the Russians began systematically shelling Kherson and other liberated settlements in the region.