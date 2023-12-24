The Russians shelled Kherson. Two people died

The Russians shelled the central part of Kherson at night. An 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife died as a result of an artillery projectile hitting a residential building, and another 52-year-old man received an explosive injury, a contusion and a leg injury.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson regional military administration, announced this.

Also, in the Central district of the city, during the analysis of rubble, the body of a dead man was found, his identity is being established.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In total, over the past day, the Russians fired 71 shells at Kherson. They targeted medical facilities, an educational institution, and critical infrastructure facilities, killing four people and injuring nine others, including a child.