President Biden supported a record $886 billion defense budget. What does it give to Ukraine?

US President Joe Biden signed the US Defense Policy Act, which provides for annual military spending of $886 billion. This also includes aid to Ukraine.
Reuters writes about it.
Before that, the law was passed by the US Congress and Senate. This document regulates many things: from salary increases for military personnel and the purchase of ships with aircraft to the policy of supporting foreign partners such as Ukraine and Taiwan.
The nearly 3 100-page law includes a 5.2 percent increase in military pay and a roughly 3 percent increase in the total national security budget to $886 billion.
At the same time, the law extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative until the end of 2026, which will allow Washington to allocate $300 million to the program in the fiscal year that ends on September 30, 2024, and the next.
- Back in September, the White House asked Congress to approve a $106 billion funding package, of which over $61 billion is allocated to Ukraine, and the rest to help Israel, Taiwan, and protect the border with Mexico. The issue of border protection has become a key point of disagreement between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. It is this that slows down the approval of the request of the White House.