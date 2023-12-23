President Biden supported a record $886 billion defense budget. What does it give to Ukraine?

US President Joe Biden signed the US Defense Policy Act, which provides for annual military spending of $886 billion. This also includes aid to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

Before that, the law was passed by the US Congress and Senate. This document regulates many things: from salary increases for military personnel and the purchase of ships with aircraft to the policy of supporting foreign partners such as Ukraine and Taiwan.

The nearly 3 100-page law includes a 5.2 percent increase in military pay and a roughly 3 percent increase in the total national security budget to $886 billion.

At the same time, the law extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative until the end of 2026, which will allow Washington to allocate $300 million to the program in the fiscal year that ends on September 30, 2024, and the next.