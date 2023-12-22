Gepard anti-aircraft guns, ammunition and drones. Germany transferred new military aid to Ukraine

Germany handed Ukraine a new batch of weapons, including additional Gepard anti-aircraft systems, the press service of the German government reported.
So, Germany transferred:
- 10 Vector unmanned aerial vehicles;
- ammunition for Leopard 2A6;
- two HX81 tractors;
- five HX81 semi-trailers;
- eight Zetros trucks;
- two WiSENT 1 MC demining machines;
- two border guard vehicles;
- eight vehicles;
- two AMPS communication protection systems for helicopters;
- 2,500 shells of 155 mm caliber;
- 25,536 shells of caliber 40 mm for automatic grenade launchers.
Deliveries are made from industrial warehouses and financed by German funds to strengthen the security capacity.
- On December 14 , Germany transferred the second Patriot air defense system and missiles to Ukraine to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.