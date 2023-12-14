Germany handed over the second Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Germany handed over the promised second Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and missiles to Ukraine to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

This is reported by the government of Germany.

Also included in the new pack are nine Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles, 7,390 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, three unmanned mine clearance vehicles, 14 drone detection systems, eight Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks, four HX81 8x8 tractor trailers, eight Zetros tractors and over 47 thousands of 40 mm rounds to grenade launchers.