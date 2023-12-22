In the near future, 500 police officers will be on duty in schools

As part of the newly introduced set of measures to strengthen security in educational institutions, police officers are being recruited to serve in schools. In the near future, 500 law enforcement officers will be on duty in Ukrainian schools.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine informed about this during his speech at the Cabinet meeting.

According to him, police officers will ensure law enforcement, interaction with school administrations and access regime.

"Along with the creation of reliable and comfortable shelters, this is one of the key elements of increasing the safety of the educational process," the Prime Minister emphasized.