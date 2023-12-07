Police officers will be on duty in schools — the Ministry of Internal Affairs is implementing a new set of measures for safe education

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine implements a set of measures to create a safe educational environment. Now every educational institution will have metal detectors, frames and police officers.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Policemen to work in educational institutions will be selected by competition — they will have to undergo a thorough check and medical examination. Then there is specialized training to be ready for any challenges. Recruitment of candidates will begin soon.

The access regime will also be strengthened — every educational institution will now have metal detectors and frames.

According to Klymenko, currently 70% of educational institutions are equipped with emergency buttons and are under the protection of the security police.