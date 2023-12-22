General Staff: The Russian army again lost more than a thousand occupiers over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 1 080 soldiers, 9 tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, 24 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 351 350 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of December 22, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 28 Shahed drones. Air defense forces destroyed 24 of them.

Last day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka (Kharkiv region) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region). Also 4 enemy attacks near Ternev in Donetsk region. Another 7 attacks were repulsed near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

The occupiers are still trying to surround Avdiivka. The defense forces repelled 22 enemy attacks east of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, as well as 13 attacks in the areas of Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled 7 more enemy attacks near Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

Last day, Ukrainian aviation struck 16 areas where Russian troops were concentrated and the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile complex.

Units of the missile forces hit 5 concentration areas of the occupiers, an ammunition depot and 6 enemy artillery pieces.