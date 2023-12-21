The Russians dropped aerial bombs on the mines of Toretsk — three people were killed

The Russians dropped aerial bombs on Toretsk, Donetsk region. Three men aged 41, 42, and 45, died. Five more people were injured.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Two bombs hit the territory of one of the Toretsk mines — one person was killed and two others were injured. The business is now without power. 32 miners were underground, now they have been brought to the surface.

Two more aerial bombs hit the territory of another mine. Two people died, three were injured. As a result of the strikes, administrative buildings and equipment were damaged.