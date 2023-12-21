The police uncovered a scheme of embezzling UAH 24 million during the construction of the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge

The police uncovered a scheme of embezzling budget money during the construction of the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge in Kyiv. The deputy director of the capital Directorate for the construction of road and transport facilities was charged with official negligence.

This was reported in the press service of the Kyiv police.

According to the investigation, the official signed acts of acceptance of completed construction works with a significantly overestimated cost of operating individual construction equipment. According to preliminary estimates, the budget lost 24 million hryvnias because of this.

The investigators informed the official about the suspicion under part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — official negligence. The sanction of the article provides for deprivation of liberty for a term of two to five years.