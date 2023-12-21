Another malaria vaccine has been pre-approved by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pre -approved another malaria vaccine, the R21/Matrix vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford and manufactured in India.
Prequalification from WHO is a prerequisite for vaccine procurement by UNICEF and financial support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.
Clinical trials of the R21 vaccine have shown that it reduces the number of symptomatic malaria cases by 75% within a year after three doses. The fourth dose, administered a year after the third, maintained the effectiveness of vaccination.
- Malaria is an infectious disease that is most common in countries with a tropical climate. Its course is accompanied by general malaise, attacks of chills, and an increase in body temperature. Before traveling to countries with a tropical and subtropical climate, where malaria is common, it is necessary to undergo a course of preventive treatment (chemoprophylaxis). The drug is determined by the doctor taking into account the prevalence of malaria in each specific area.
- Almost half a million children die from this disease every year. Last year, malaria was recorded in 85 countries. 249 million people fell ill and more than 600 thousand died from this disease
- The first vaccine RTS, S/AS01 (aka Mosquirix) was created for about 30 years, and was approved in 2015. In 2019, as part of the experiment, it began to be pricked in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya. However, the effectiveness of this vaccine is only 39%.
- In 2021, WHO approved the first RTS,S/AS01 vaccine. The organization notes that both vaccines are safe and effective for preventing malaria in children. It is expected that their widespread use will significantly affect peopleʼs health.