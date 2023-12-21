Another malaria vaccine has been pre-approved by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pre -approved another malaria vaccine, the R21/Matrix vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford and manufactured in India.

Prequalification from WHO is a prerequisite for vaccine procurement by UNICEF and financial support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.

Clinical trials of the R21 vaccine have shown that it reduces the number of symptomatic malaria cases by 75% within a year after three doses. The fourth dose, administered a year after the third, maintained the effectiveness of vaccination.