General Staff: More than 350 000 Russian occupiers died in the war against Ukraine

The Russian army lost approximately 1 080 soldiers, 14 tanks, 31 armored fighting vehicles, and 20 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 350 270 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. Also, 7 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region were repelled. Another 13 attacks were repelled near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and east of Terny, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

The occupiers are still trying to surround Avdiivka. Defense forces of Ukraine repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and another 22 attacks near Severne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks in Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka districts.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled 6 more enemy attacks near Robotyne and Novopokrovka in Zaporizhzhia.

Last day, Ukrainian aviation struck 16 areas where Russian troops were concentrated and the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system. Air defense forces also destroyed the Kh-59 guided missile.

The missile forces hit 5 areas of concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse and 6 artillery pieces of the enemy.