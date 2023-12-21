Air defense forces shot down 34 out of 35 Shahed enemy drones over 12 regions of Ukraine

From 20:00 on December 20 to 03:30 on December 21, Russia attacked Ukraine with 35 Iranian Shahed attack drones. The drones flew in waves at different times. Air defense forces shot down 34 of them.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers launched unmanned aerial vehicles from three directions: Chauda — occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions.

In the Poltava region, fragments of an enemy drone fell on a residential building in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

In the Kyiv region, a warehouse building was on fire after being hit by an enemy drone. Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 1 500 square meters. m. As a result of the attack, a warehouse building, two cars and an SUV were destroyed.