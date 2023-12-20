Air defense forces destroyed 18 of 19 Shahed drones over Ukraine

Air defense forces destroyed 18 of the 19 Shahed drones that Russia launched from occupied Crimea.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The drones were destroyed over Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions.

In addition, the occupiers hit Kharkiv region with two S300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. They were launched from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Preliminary, no one was injured. According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russians fired missiles at the territory of one of the transport depots.