The new head of the police of the Kyiv region was subject to lustration and did not have the right to work in state bodies until 2024

The new head of the police of the Kyiv region Anatoliy Shchadylo was to be fired, as he was subject to lustration and did not have the right to work in state bodies until October 2024. However, now the man continues to hold positions in the police.

This is stated in the hromadske investigation.

Journalists also learned that Shchadylo has 50 hectares of land near Kyiv, on the territory of which his 250-square-meter estate with a bathhouse, a tennis court and a boathouse is located.

This estate was built by Shchadylo in 2014-2017, during his work as the deputy head of the militia of the Volyn region Oleksandr Tereshchuk.

In the declaration, Shchadylo indicated three more plots of almost 50 acres in the village of Protsiv near Kyiv worth 300 000 hryvnias. The only explanation for such a low cost of land can be its formal purpose — if these lands were for individual or collective gardening and not intended for development.

However, hromadske discovered a bathhouse, a boathouse, a guest house, a tennis court, a garage, and its own pier on Shchadyloʼs land.

It is difficult to estimate how much Shchadylo actually spent on the estate. Houses close to such an estate in terms of size and decoration are now worth approximately 10-15 million hryvnias, journalists say.

The generalʼs family also owns apartments in the center of Kyiv, parking spaces, land plots in the suburbs and two boats.

In particular, his wife Iryna Shchadylo owns a two-room apartment in the heart of the capital, on the Sichovykh Striltsiv Street. She bought it in 2011 for less than 100 thousand hryvnias — such information is contained in the register of rights to real estate. At that time, Shchadylo worked in the tax police of Kyiv.

In fact, the cost of one square meter in the capital in 2011 started at $1 800, at that time the dollar was worth eight hryvnias. Even without taking into account the location of the building and its status as an architectural monument of local importance, the minimum cost of housing at that time exceeded one million hryvnias.

In addition, Anatoliy Shchadylo is fond of water transport. He owns a SILVER HAWK 540 boat, bought in 2007 and declared for 50 thousand hryvnias. However, now similar boats cost $20 thousand.

Another watercraft registered to Anatoliy Shchadylo in the state shipping register of Ukraine, but not included in his declaration, is the boat Islamorada 21. Now you can buy it for €24 000.

All this wealth cannot be explained by the generalʼs salary: the official income of the Shchadyl family for four years (2017-2020) did not reach 2.5 million hryvnias. They would barely be enough for one apartment in Kyiv.

hromadske turned to Anatoliy Shchadylo with a question about how much all this property cost and where the money for it came from. The general promised to provide an answer in writing.