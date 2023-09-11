Andrii Nebytov, head of the police of the Kyiv region, is leaving his post. He will be replaced by Anatoliy Shchadylo

Andrii Nebytov, head of the police of the Kyiv region, is leaving his post. He announced this on September 11.

"For me, four years of service at the head of the police of the Kyiv region have come to an end. This is an incredible experience and an important stage of my life," wrote Nebytov. From now on, he will be the deputy head of the National Police.

Nebytov has been the head of the police of the Kyiv region since July 17, 2019.

Instead of Nebytov, the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, presented the police general of the third rank , Anatoly Shchadyl. Before that, he headed the National Police of the Dnipropetrovsk region.