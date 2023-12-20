General Staff: More than 349 000 Russians have already died in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine

The Russian army lost approximately 890 soldiers, 16 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles, 16 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 349 190 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defense forces repelled six attacks in the vicinity of Serebryansk forestry in Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers also repelled 12 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka. Three attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv region).

The occupiers are still trying to surround Avdiivka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 26 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 9 attacks south of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks in that area.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled another 12 enemy attacks near Robotyne and Novopokrovka in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian aviation struck the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment six times.

Ukrainian missile forces hit three areas of concentration of troops, weapons and military equipment, a command post, three artillery systems and four ammunition depots of the occupiers.