In Ukraine, a record harvest was gathered from one hectare

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi informed that this year in Ukraine, the harvest from one hectare is a record.

He reported this at the Victory Harvest conference.

According to him, the high yield was helped by the weather.

"The weather, of course, helped, but without the heroic work of farmers, we would not have obtained such results," the minister added.

International partners help support the work of the agricultural sector, in particular the smallest farmers. Next year, farmers will also be able to count on loans at 5-7-9 percent and a grant program for the development of horticulture, greenhouse farming, and processing.