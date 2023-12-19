Buying a car and exchanging a certificate for housing. New services will appear in “Diia”

New services will appear in the “Diia” application. They were presented today at the “Diia Summit” event from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which was opened by Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

What services appeared from "Diia"?

automated service of making changes about a private entrepreneur (FOP) without the participation of a registrar;

car re-registration, car purchase and sale;

several services for business and a beta test of the "e-Entrepreneur" service;

services for seafarers (electronic documents);

exchange of a certificate in "Diia" for housing.

As for the car purchase service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that it will start working on December 20. Ukrainians will be able to conclude a sales contract in just a few clicks in the “Diia” application and order the delivery of new license plates and car registration certificates by “Ukrposhta” on the territory of Ukraine.

Regarding the last service, the president said that it will start this week. It will be an online service for the exchange of housing certificates issued as compensation for housing destroyed by the war within the framework of the "eRecovery" program. According to Zelensky, about one billion hryvnias will be paid this year for the restoration of damaged property. To date, citizens have already submitted 7 457 applications. 1 432 housing certificates were issued.