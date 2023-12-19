“Dobrobut” Hospital will conduct free operations for war victims for half a year

The hospital of the medical network "Dobrobut", located in Kyiv at Simyi Idzykovskikh Street, 3, will conduct free surgical operations for war victims for six months — both military personnel and their children, as well as civilians. Free inpatient care is also provided there. It is about both urgent and planned help.

This was reported by the press service of "Dobrobut".

The program will be valid from December 18, 2023 to May 15, 2024. You can apply for surgical and inpatient treatment under the free program by calling 044 495 28 88, 050 495 28 88 and 097 495 28 88. All applications are considered by a special medical committee. The number of places in the program is limited.

"Some parts of the program are free physical rehabilitation for defenders. This year, we have strongly developed this area, we have modern equipment, new premises and a strengthened, experienced team of physical and rehabilitation medicine doctors," added the head of the "Dobrobutu" press center Iryna Navolneva.